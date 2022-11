Former President Trump is planning to announce another run for the White House next week. That’s according to Trump advisor Jason Miller who spoke to former advisor Steve Bannon.

Miller said it’s going to be a “very professional, very buttoned up announcement” on Tuesday. Miller said Trump told him “of course I’m running.” Trump hinted at another run for President earlier this week at a rally in Ohio. He said some sort of big announcement is set to happen on Tuesday from south Florida.