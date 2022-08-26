Trump: ‘Affidavit Heavily Redacted!!!’

Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump's estate to look for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Former President Trump is reacting to the release of the redacted affidavit used to raid his south Florida home. On Truth Social, Trump called it “heavily redacted!!!” He also claimed he gave many documents to federal officials.

Meantime, Trump questioned why the judge in this case hasn’t recused himself. The affidavit revealed Trump had several “Top Secret” documents stored at Mar-a-Lago. It states those documents were turned over months ago, but the National Archives worried there was more highly sensitive material still in storage at Trump’s estate.