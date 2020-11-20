Trump Again Insists He Won Re-Election

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, on prescription drug prices. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Trump is again insisting that he won the presidential election. Trump spoke at the White House and noted that he captured roughly 74-million votes.

President-elect Joe Biden’s popular vote total is nearing 80-million. Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden, who is projected to have won 306 electoral votes.

Trump is projected to have won 232. The number needed to win the White House is 270. The President did not take questions during an event that he billed as a news conference on lowering prescription drug prices.