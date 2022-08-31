Trump Again Rails Against FBI

Former President Trump is again railing against the FBI. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and accused FBI agents of throwing documents “haphazardly” around his office during the recent raid of his Florida estate. He said agents were “perhaps pretending it was me that did it.” He again suggested that he declassified boxes of government documents before leaving office, though there’s no record of that happening.

The Justice Department claims many of the documents are either top secret or classified. As his legal troubles mount, Trump is said to be plotting another presidential run in 2024.