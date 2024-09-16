Trump: Alleged Gunman Acted On Biden-Harris Rhetoric

In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers prepare to arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Former President Trump is blaming the rhetoric of President Biden and Vice President Harris for an apparent second assassination attempt on him.

Trump talked about the incident a day after a man was taken into custody after authorities said he attempted to target Trump while he was playing golf at his course in Florida. He said Ryan Routh “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it.”

Trump noted previous comments from Biden and Harris that described Trump as a “threat to democracy.” He called on Democrats to watch what they say leading up to November’s election, saying, “They use highly inflammatory language. I can use it too — far better than they can — but I don’t.”