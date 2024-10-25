NATIONALTRENDING

Trump And Harris Concentrate On Texas With Less Than 2 Weeks To Go Before Election Day

jsalinasBy 108 views
0
File photo: Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, right. (AP Photo)

(AP)–Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will center their attention on Texas on Friday with both presidential candidates holding events in the staunchly Republican state. The vice president will team up with Beyoncé for a rally aimed at highlighting the perilous medical fallout from the state’s strict abortion ban and putting the blame squarely on Trump.

Meanwhile, the former president will hold a news conference in Austin before sitting down with podcaster Joe Rogan later on.

President Joe Biden will visit a reservation in Arizona, a long-promised trip to Indian Country that Democrats hope could boost Harris’ turnout effort in a key battleground state.

 

 

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Says North Korean Troops Are Poised To Join The War, Cancels UN Chief’s Visit

Previous article

At Least 75 Sickened As Deadly McDonald’s E. Coli Outbreak Expands

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL