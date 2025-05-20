Trump Annouces Plans For Golden Dome

President Trump wants the U.S. to have a Golden Dome defense system up and running in about three years. He outlined his plans for the missile defense system in an announcement from the Oval Office alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Golden Dome is the president’s vision for a cutting-edge missile shield that can protect the U.S. from long-range strikes. Trump said the final price tag for the system will be around 175-billion dollars. The president is appointing Space Force General Michael Guetlein to lead the project.