Trump Announces Israel-Morocco To Normalize Relations

(AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Morocco will normalize relations in the latest achievement of his administration’s press to push Arab-Israeli peace. As his time in office winds down, Trump said Thursday that Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other ties. In return, the U.S. will recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed North African region of Western Sahara, an issue which has long vexed international negotiators. Morocco is the fourth Arab nation to recognize Israel under the administration’s “Abraham Accords” framework, which began over the summer with an agreement between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.