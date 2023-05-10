NATIONAL

Trump Appearing At CNN Town Hall After Sex Assault Verdict

Fred Cruz
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Former President Donald Trump is returning to CNN’s airwaves, joining the network for a town hall in New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. Wednesday’s CNN event was announced last week and was expected to be notable because it’d be bringing together a network and a Republican candidate who’ve long sparred with each other. But the stakes raised considerably Tuesday after jurors in New York found Trump had sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll. The jury rejected Carroll’s claim Trump raped her. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump denies Carroll’s claims.

 

