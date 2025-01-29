Trump Asks Musk To Bring Home Astronauts

President Trump is asking Elon Musk to go get two astronauts who have been stuck on the International Space Station.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were part of a Boeing mission to the station back in June that was supposed to last around eight to 10 days. Issues with their spacecraft have left them up there for months, with a return mission now delayed until at least late March.

Trump is blaming the Biden administration for leaving the astronauts in space and said on Truth Social Tuesday that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk “will soon be on his way.”