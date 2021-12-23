Trump Asks Supreme Court To Block Release Of Jan. 6 Records

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday, Dec. 23, in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

A federal appeals court ruled against Trump two weeks ago, but prohibited documents held by the National Archives from being turned over before the Supreme Court has a chance to weigh in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Trump is claiming that as a former president he has right to assert executive privilege over the records, arguing that releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.