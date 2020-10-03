Trump At Military Hospital; New Cases Among Allies Emerge

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is at second from left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One helicopter after he tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is at second from left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) — A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump is spending the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, as new cases arise among top advisers and allies. Attention is particularly focused on last Saturday’s White House event announcing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Several attendees say have tested positive for the virus, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and two Republican senators. The White House says Trump is expected to stay at the hospital for a few days.