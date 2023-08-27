Trump Attorney: No Prepping Needed

An attorney for former President Trump says he doesn’t need any pre-trial prepping.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Alina Habba reiterated that Trump has “done nothing wrong,” despite four indictments totaling 91 counts. Habba also accused Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis of “coordinating” with U.S. Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith in preparing her indictment of the former president.

Trump was booked at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on 13 counts related allegedly trying to overturn Georgia’s results in the 2020 presidential election.