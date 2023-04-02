Trump Attorney: “The Rule Of Law In The United States Has Died”

A lawyer for former President Trump says he hopes Tuesday’s arraignment in New York will go smoothly. Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, attorney Joe Tacopina called the indictment unprecedented.

Tacopina said the day he’s arraigned, the “rule of law in the United States has died.” He also declined to confirm details of the proceedings, including what time it would take place or whether Trump would have to take a mugshot. For his part, the former President plans to make a televised speech from Mar-a-Lago after returning to Florida from New York Tuesday evening.