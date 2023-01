FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Former President Trump is back on the campaign trail, hoping to score the Republican nomination and win back the White House. He made appearances yesterday in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

In between stops Trump told reporters he’d spoken recently to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who served as his UN ambassador.

According to Trump, she informed him that she’s considering launching her own 2024 presidential bid. And also according to Trump, he told her she “should do it.”