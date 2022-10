FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia,(AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File)

Herschel Walker may be mired in controversy at the moment but that’s not slowing down his campaign.

Politico reports the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia is the beneficiary of 750-thousand dollars in ad spending from the Trump-backed Super PAC Make America Great Again Inc.

It comes as the former NFL star has been dogged by allegations that he paid a former girlfriend to have an abortion over a decade ago. Walker denies the story.