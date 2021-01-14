Trump Backers Seek Online Refuges After Big Tech Backlash

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. Online supporters of Trump are scattering to smaller social media platforms, fleeing what they say is unfair treatment by Facebook, Twitter and other big tech firms looking to squelch misinformation and threats of violence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP)–Online supporters of President Donald Trump are scattering to smaller and more secretive social media platforms. They’re fleeing what they say is unfair treatment by Facebook, Twitter and other big tech firms who have tried to squelch violent threats and misinformation after the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Experts say those efforts could send some of Trump’s fiercest supporters to the internet’s dark spaces where conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric run rampant.

Already, Trump supporters and causes that have been kicked off Facebook and Twitter are gaining an audience on lesser-known sites such as Gab, Telegram and MeWe.