Trump Backers Show Support Following Word Of Raid

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Trump supporters are showing their support for the former president following the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. They can be seen carrying American flags and anti-Biden signs not far from his residence.

Multiple reports indicate Monday’s raid was in connection to materials Trump allegedly brought to his Florida home from the White House. Some of those are said to have included items marked classified by the National Archives. Trump was in New York as the search warrant was being executed.