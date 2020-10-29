NATIONAL

Trump, Biden Appeal To Florida Voters To Turn Out In Person

(AP) – President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term.

Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor, The area is known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.

Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out in person on Election Day, next Tuesday. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, either by absentee or by mail.

