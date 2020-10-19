NATIONAL

Trump, Biden Go On Offense In States They’re Trying To Flip

By 43 views
0
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Riverside High School in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have been on offense, with each campaigning in states they’re trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that’s just over two weeks away. Trump began Sunday in Nevada, making a rare visit to church before an evening rally in Carson City. Nevada was once considered a battleground, but the state hasn’t swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004. Biden attended Mass in Delaware before flying to North Carolina. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008.

 

World Struggles As Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pass 40 Million

Previous article

China’s Economy Accelerates As Virus Recovery Gains Strength

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL