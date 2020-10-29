NATIONAL

Trump, Biden To Appeal To Last-minute Voters In Florida

By 36 views
0
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden appears on a "Zoom with Oprah Winfrey" virtual show at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are set to chase votes in Florida, a state all but essential to the Republican’s pathway to another term. Trump and Biden will appear in Tampa hours apart on Thursday, visiting the western end of the state’s Interstate 4 corridor, The area is known for its rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections. Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday. More than 73 million Americans have already voted, either by absentee or by mail.

 

Walls, Bridges Being Expanded In The Valley

Previous article

France Braces For Monthlong Lockdown As Virus Deaths Mount

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL