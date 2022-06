Former President Trump is calling the January 6th select committee “the Unselect Committee of political hacks.”

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump slammed the Democrat-led committee last night for refusing to talk about “Election Fraud and Irregularities.”

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump defended the Capitol riot. He said what happened on January 6th, 2021 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again.”