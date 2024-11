FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Thomas Homan speaks during an interview in East Point, Ga., April 26, 2018 (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

President-elect Trump’s “border czar” is in Texas today, visiting the southern border. Tom Homan joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who declared a change in immigration policy is already underway in his state.

Homan said President Biden purposely left the U.S. border unprotected, and he vowed to end illegal immigration under Trump. The pair served an early Thanksgiving dinner to Texas National Guard soldiers stationed on the border.