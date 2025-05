President Trump is calling for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. In a post on Truth Social Thursday, Trump said talks are continuing between Russia and Ukraine, and that, “hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations.”

Trump also threatened further sanctions if a ceasefire was not respected, and said a ceasefire must ultimately build toward a peace agreement.