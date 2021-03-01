NATIONAL

Trump Calls For GOP Unity

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump has called for Republican Party unity on his return to the political stage for the first time since losing the White House to Joe Biden. Trump closed out a conservative political conference in Florida on Sunday and told cheering attendees that he is sticking with the GOP and not forming a third party. Trump said Republicans would stand united, yet he also criticized those who supported his impeachment and denounced his incitement of rioters at the U.S. Capitol. The former president also repeated familiar falsehoods about the November election.

 

