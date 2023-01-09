NATIONAL

Trump Calls For Republicans To Challenge McConnell

jsalinasBy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Former President Trump is taking aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his allies. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on Republicans to challenge McConnell and other GOP senators who back the leader in primaries.

Trump criticized McConnell for supporting the one-point-seven-trillion dollar spending bill that passed late last year, saying he “pushes through anything the Democrats want.”

McConnell recently said Trump’s political power has diminished, following poor performances by candidates he endorsed in the midterm elections.

