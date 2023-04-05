Trump Calls On GOP To Defund Federal Law Enforcement Agencies

Former President Trump is calling for federal law enforcement agencies to be defunded a day after he was arraigned in a Manhattan court.

In a post on Truth Social Wednesday, Trump called on Republicans to defund the DOJ and FBI until they “come to their senses.” He accused Democrats of weaponizing law enforcement in the U.S. to interfere with elections. This comes as top House Republicans are considering how to move forward with an investigation of the Manhattan DA who brought charges against Trump.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Representatives Jim Jordan and James Comer will discuss the next steps of their probe of the arrest of Trump this week.