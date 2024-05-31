Trump Campaign Sees Boost In Donations Following Verdict

(Washington, DC) — The Trump campaign is cashing in on Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. Trump told reporters today his campaign has received about 39-million dollars in small-dollar donations since he was convicted Thursday.
Major Republican donors, meanwhile, are rallying behind the former president, pledging millions of dollars of support for Trump’s bid to return to the White House. Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former president to be convicted of a felony.