President Trump is canceling his 8.p.m. Eastern deadline for Iran to make a deal or face an new attack.

Trump posted he will “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” after talking with Pakistan’s prime minister who has been acting as a go-between in the talks between the two countries.

Trump said the agreement is subject to Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump said the reason for the ceasefire is that the U.S. has already met its military objectives. Over the next two weeks, Trump said the U.S. will work to finalize an agreement with Iran.