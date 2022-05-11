Trump Candidate Loses In Nebraska, Wins In West Virginia

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, center, gives a thumbs up to a wave of applause as he is named the winner of the Nebraska Republican gubernatorial primary during an election night party at the Embassy Suites on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

(AP) — University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP.

Pillen beat eight challengers, including Trump-backed businessman Charles Herbster, who was accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.