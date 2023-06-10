NATIONALTRENDING

Trump Charged With Obstruction In 37-Count Indictment

File photo: Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Former President Trump is accused of putting the country at risk in a new federal indictment.

Federal prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump on Friday, that accuses him of mishandling classified documents including information about a secret nuclear program and U.S. vulnerabilities in the event of an attack.

Trump is also accused of obstruction of justice, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted. Special Counsel Jack Smith said “We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everybody.”

