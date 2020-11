President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is cheering ongoing efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Trump made his first public remarks in more than a week and praised Operation Warp Speed. That is the Trump administration’s program to speed development of a vaccine.

The President spoke in the Rose Garden and noted the news from Pfizer that clinical trials of a vaccine have been 90-percent effective. He insisted that aggressive plans to distribute a vaccine are well underway.