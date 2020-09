President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, as he departs for a campaign rally in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is citing “historic progress” in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. He expects to make a big announcement very soon.

Trump gave an update at the White Hose Friday, saying distribution will start almost immediately after a vaccine is approved. He promises it will be safe and effective.