Trump Claims Presidential Immunity In GA Election Case

Former President Trump is seeking to have his Georgia election subversion case dismissed. Trump’s legal team today asked the Fulton County judge to toss the case, arguing Trump’s protected from prosecution under presidential immunity.

They say Trump was working in his official capacity as president when he allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The judge overseeing the federal election interference case against Trump has already rejected Trump’s immunity argument, and an appeals court is set to hear arguments on the matter Tuesday.