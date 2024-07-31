Trump Clashes With ABC Reporter At NABJ Convention

File photo: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Former President Trump is clashing with reporters at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago.

Trump took issue with ABC News congressional correspondent Rachel Scott’s opening line of questioning. Scott asked Trump why Black voters should trust him following disparaging comments he’s made about his political opponents in the past.

Trump called the introduction “disgraceful” and “rude.” Trump participated in a Q-and-A today with political journalists about issues facing the Black community.