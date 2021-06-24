Trump Coming To The Valley For FOX News Town Hall, Border Security Briefing

More events are being added to former President Trump’s agenda when he comes to the Rio Grande Valley next Wednesday.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Office says Trump will join the governor for a border security briefing at the DPS headquarters in Weslaco. Trump will also tour an area where the border wall was under construction. The main event, however, will be a Fox News town hall to be held in Edinburg in which both Trump and Abbott will take part, along with a select group of local border officials.

Participants will discuss issues related to the Texas-Mexico border, including Abbott’s declaration of a state of disaster in border counties and his expansion of border security measures. The town hall will be hosted by Fox New commentator Sean Hannity.