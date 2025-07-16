Trump Confirms He Asked Republicans About Firing Powell

President Trump says he dosen’t plan to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In the Oval Office, Trump was asked about reports he communicated with Republicans about removing the Fed chair. The President confirmed the reports, but said it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll fire Powell, but then went on to criticize Powell’s job performance. Trump said Powell could step down over what he calls possible fraud over Powell’s two-and-a-half-billion-dollar renovation plan at the Federal Reserve building. The President has been highly critical of Powell’s refusal to cut interest rates, adding that he “did it for Biden,” but not for him.