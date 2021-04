Former President Donald Trump says he is considering running again in 2024 with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his running mate. Trump told Fox Business that DeSantis is “a friend of mine” and “a great guy.” He added that endorsing DeSantis for governor helped the Florida Republican lift off “like a rocket ship.”

Trump teased that protecting the Second Amendment, the border, fighting tax increases and the energy industry would be his main platform points of a possible 2024 run.