Trump Considers Legal Action For Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former President Trump is threatening legal action over the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago property.

In a post on his Truth Social media platform, Trump said he would soon file a “major motion” relating to what he called the illegal search of his Florida estate. He also claimed that his Constitutional rights were violated at a “rarely seen” level.

The post comes after a federal judge moved to unseal parts of the affidavit used to give the FBI probable cause for the search of his Florida estate earlier this month.