File photo: President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump says he’s considering sending U.S. citizens who’ve committed violent crimes to prisons in El Salvador.

Trump said “We are looking into it and we want to do it,” referring to them as “homegrown criminals.” His comments come as the fate of a man from Maryland wrongly deported to El Salvador is still up in the air.

A judge said the White House must do more to facilitate the return of the man.