Trump Could Be In NYC Monday For Fraud Trial

Former President Trump could be in New York City on Monday for his civil fraud trial. Trump’s lawyers revealed his plans on Friday while discussing another case, a lawsuit against his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Trump was set to undergo a deposition in that case in Florida on Tuesday, but his lawyers asked the court to postpone it so he could go to the New York trial, which opens Monday.

Earlier this week, the judge overseeing the New York case ruled that Trump had been overvaluing his properties and was liable for fraud.