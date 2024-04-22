Trump Criminal Trial Over For Today

Witness David Pecker, far right, talks on the witness stand while Donald Trump, far left, looks on as assistant district attorney Joshua Steingless asks questions with Judge Juan Merchan presiding in Manhattan criminal court Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Former President Trump’s hush money criminal trial is done the day. The prosecutors introduced the case to the jury, accusing the former President of falsifying business records to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an affair.

Trump’s defense says there was no such scheme, and accuse Daniels of trying to cash in on the allegations, noting she still owes Trump 600-grand from failed legal suits. The prosecution called its first witness, former publisher of the National Enquirer David Pecker, but the judge soon called it quits, noting the Passover holiday.