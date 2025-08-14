President Trump is looking to extend his federal takeover of the Washington DC police department. Trump was asked about the takeover Wednesday during an event at the Kennedy Center, and told reporters he believes congressional Republicans will support a long-term extension of federal control of the District.

Trump also said he would ask Congress to spend money to fix city roads, remove homeless camps and help beautify the city. Asked about calls for DC statehood, Trump said the idea was ridiculous and unacceptable.