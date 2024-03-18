Trump Defends “Bloodbath” Comment

Donald Trump is slamming Democrats and the media for their interpretation of comments he made over the weekend during a rally in Ohio.

Trump sparked controversy after saying there will be a “bloodbath” if he loses the election in November. But the former president in a post on Truth Social this morning argued his words were purposely being taken out of context as he was clearly talking about the auto industry being decimated if President Biden wins re-election. He said he was referring to imports allowed by the current president.

Democrats, including the Biden administration, quickly claimed Trump’s comment was a call for political violence in the event Trump loses the general election in November.