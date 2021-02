David Schoen, defense lawyer for former president Donald Trump, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, on the third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Trump defense attorney David Schoen isn’t ruling out wrapping up their case by the end of Friday. He tells Fox News the trial should be as short as possible because of the “lack of evidence” and the “harm it’s causing” to Americans. He believes there are no ties between the speech Trump gave on January 6th and the riot that followed.

Schoen asks for Senators to reserve judgment on the former President until they start their presentation tomorrow.