Trump, DeSantis Trade Barbs Over COVID Lockdowns

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The Trump and DeSantis campaigns are trading attacks over coronavirus policies. A new ad from the Trump campaign accuses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of shutting down businesses and driving away tourism in his state during the COVID-19 pandemic, labeling the governor as “lockdown Ron.”

The DeSantis campaign hit back, rolling out its own video with a compilation of clips of former President Trump praising Florida for staying open during the pandemic. DeSantis imposed a lockdown in Florida on April 1, 2020, later than most governors in the U.S., and began reopening the state April 29th.

