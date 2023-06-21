Trump, DeSantis Trade Barbs Over COVID Lockdowns

The Trump and DeSantis campaigns are trading attacks over coronavirus policies. A new ad from the Trump campaign accuses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of shutting down businesses and driving away tourism in his state during the COVID-19 pandemic, labeling the governor as “lockdown Ron.”

The DeSantis campaign hit back, rolling out its own video with a compilation of clips of former President Trump praising Florida for staying open during the pandemic. DeSantis imposed a lockdown in Florida on April 1, 2020, later than most governors in the U.S., and began reopening the state April 29th.