President Trump is ordering the release of “pertinent” grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case. He said in a Truth Social post Thursday night he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce the testimony “subject to court approval.” He added — quote — “This scam, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end right now!”

Bondi later wrote on X the DOJ was “ready to move the court” Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.