Trump Documents Probe: Judge Appears Open To Special Master

A security guard stands outside the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A federal judge heard arguments Thursday on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. There was no immediate ruling. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(AP) — A federal judge appears to have given a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon questioned the Justice Department’s arguments that Trump couldn’t make the request and that it would needlessly delay its investigation. But she did not rule on the request Thursday, saying she would do so later. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department has said an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records.