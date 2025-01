A South Texas business owner says her gamble on a politically-themed treat helped save her Edinburg donut shop.

Luz Ramos was ready to shut down Papy Donuts after sales began dropping last year. She decided to create a Trump-themed donut following the November election and immediately saw sales increase.

Even though she’s received some negative comments including death threats, she tells the Texas Tribune that she wouldn’t do anything different because the Trump donut saved her business.