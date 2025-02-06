Trump Doubles Down On U.S. Takeover Of Gaza

President Trump is doubling down on his proposal for the U.S. to takeover the Gaza Strip while saying no American soldiers will be needed. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the takeover would see Palestinians resettle in “far safer” communities with new modern homes in the region.

The President said those currently living in Gaza would have a chance to be happy and free. He added the U.S. is working with development teams from around the world to start the rebuilding process. This all comes as the plan has drawn widespread condemnation from nations around the world.